Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are currently gearing up to take part in the 2024 NFL season, which is set to get underway in two weeks. Watson did not suit up for the Browns at all during this preseason period, which concluded on Sunday vs the Seattle Seahawks, but there is still plenty of optimism that he'll be able to go for week one vs the Dallas Cowboys.

Much has been made of the injury concerns regarding Watson's season-ending shoulder injury he sustained in 2023, as well as arm soreness he reportedly experience that kept him out of the tilt with the Seahawks, but one person who is not concerned about these ailments in Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, via the Browns' website.

“With Deshaun, with considerations to the guys who were out on offense — not just the offensive line — but just didn’t feel like it would be best to put him out there in this setting,” Stefanski said on his decision not to play Watson vs the Seahawks. “Very confident in the amount of work he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week One.”

Stefanski also added that he “feels great” about Watson's health heading into the season.

What will the Browns do in 2024?

2023-24 was something of a lost season for the Browns, as both Watson and running back Nick Chubb were lost relatively early on with season ending injuries.

While Myles Garrett and the defense mostly held up their end of the bargain, the Browns' offense stagnated… that is, until former NFL Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco experienced a brief career resurrection with the franchise, capturing the hearts and minds of America in the process and leading the Browns on a run to the playoffs.

However, when they got there, the magic dissipated, and Cleveland was quickly escorted out by the Houston Texans in the wild card round. Now, with Watson back in the fray, expectations are high that the former Clemson Tigers star will be able to find the magic that he had during his days with the Texans in the late 2010s.

The defense is expected to once again be formidable with Garrett still leading the attack, but if Watson is unable to rediscover the best version of himself, it may not matter.

The Browns' season will get underway on September 8 vs the Dallas Cowboys at home.