The Cleveland Browns are concluding their NFL Preseason schedule tonight with a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, but the latest report indicates that quarterback Deshaun Watson will be unable to play. This means he will have missed all of Cleveland's preseason and hasn’t played a single down since November 2023.

In Watson's absence, Jameis Winston is expected to get the start. The Browns made the announcement official earlier this afternoon via their official website along with the following information:

“He spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery from an injury he sustained during the 2023 season. Watson has continued to make progress throughout the offseason, hitting different milestones, first throwing every other day in the offseason programs, then in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, and participating in team drills during training camp. He also participated in the joint practices with the Vikings, taking the majority of the reps against Minnesota's first-team defense. Watson participated in practice throughout the week leading up to Saturday's game. In Tuesday's open practice, Watson made several throws where he hit his pass catchers in tight windows. He also threw a few deep completions in 11-on-11 drills, connecting with WR Elijah Moore for a long gain and WR Jerry Jeudy on the sideline.”

Deshaun Watson is entering his 3rd season as a member of the Browns

After being ruled out of every Houston Texans game during the 2021 NFL season, Watson was traded to the Browns for a substantial package that included Cleveland's first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with a third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024.

However, his tenure in Cleveland began on a rocky note as he was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season due to sexual assault allegations. His first game came in Week 7 against his former Texans teammates, where he recorded the worst passer rating of his career and finished the season with a 3-3 record.

After playing in six games during the 2023 season, Watson underwent season-ending surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.

Watson and the Browns begin the regular season by facing the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 1 on September 8; if he plays, it will be his first game action since November of last season.