Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III had one of the most hilarious reactions to Joe Flacco signing with the Browns.

Joe Flacco is not done in the NFL. The one-time Super Bowl champion has recently been signed by the Cleveland Browns to the team's practice squad, a move they made amid the season-ending injury of Deshaun Watson. Flacco's signing with Cleveland is also drawing all sorts of reactions, including a hilarious one from Robert Griffin III.

Griffin, of course, has experience of playing for the Browns. He suited up for Cleveland for a season back in 2016 during which he went 1-4 and passed for 886 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games. These days, Griffin is busy with his work in the media as a football analyst. There could still be some gas left in Griffin's tank and juice in his legs, as he's just 33 years old, but his long history of injuries and the fact that he has not played in the NFL since the 2020 campaign (not to mention that he seems comfortable with his new gig) makes it difficult to imagine him playing in the NFL again.

Joe Flacco to the Browns' rescue?

As for Flacco, he is widely expected to take over as the starting quarterback of the Browns soon. At 38 years old (turning 39 in January), Flacco's best days in the NFL are clearly behind him. However, he's got an extensive resume as a starter in the league, most notably with one of the Browns' chief rivals in the AFC North division — the Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco, who most recently played for the New York Jets in the 2022 campaign, has 42,320 career passing yards, 232 touchdowns, and 147 interceptions.

The Browns are currently sporting a 7-3 record after 11 weeks of football and will next face the surging Denver Broncos, another one of Flacco's former teams, in Mile High City in Week 12.