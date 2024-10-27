This Cleveland Browns season keeps going from bad to worse. The team is off to a 1-6 start and now they have suffered a pair of critical injuries during Sunday's divisional clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Browns leading 20-17 late in the third quarter, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah attempted to make a tackle on Ravens running back Derrick Henry, but he went down and couldn't get up. The medical staff ended up carting Owusu-Koramoah off the field.

The Browns also lost their top cornerback, Denzel Ward, to a head injury in this game. He will not return, according to the team.

The Browns are closing in on a massive upset in their first game with Jameis Winston at quarterback, and they will have to do it without two of their top defensive pieces. Stopping Lamar Jackson is difficult enough as it is, but they will really have an uphill battle in front of them now.

Owusu-Koramoah is one of the Browns' top players and has performed very well this season, even while the team has struggled. Entering Sunday's game, the former Notre Dame star led Cleveland in tackles with 54 and was tied for the lead in tackles for loss with seven. He had also recorded two sacks and has one interception.

Losing Ward is also a critical change in the defense, as the Browns lose their top corner who can shut down the opposing offense's top weapon. Cleveland plays more man coverage than just about anybody in the league, so taking its best cover corner off of the field changes the complexion of the defense.

The Browns are just looking to build some confidence with what would be a massive upset over their division rivals, who have been humming to the tune of five straight wins. If they can close out the Ravens, it could be a turning point in their season.