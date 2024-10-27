The Cleveland Browns 2024 campaign has been a complete mess. They have posted just a 1-6 record through their first seven games, which is largely due to the struggles of quarterback Deshaun Watson under center. And now, Watson won't have a chance to get himself back on track, because his season came to an end prematurely when he suffered a torn Achilles in Cleveland's Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With that, the book is closed on another campaign that left a lot to be desired from Watson, as his numbers through seven games were incredibly mediocre (137/216, 1148 YDS, 5 TD, 3 INT, 31 CAR, 148 YDS, 1 TD). Despite the fact he still has two years left on his massive five-year, $230 million contract, Watson's struggles have made it so that his future in Cleveland is up in the air moving forward.

“Yes, there is the question of Watson's future…All options are on the table. There were plenty of times last year when it appeared Watson was poised to look like his old self, only for a shoulder injury to end his season. This year, the entire season just never hit its stride as Watson was ineffective in seven starts, throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions. Watson's future will be the story of the Browns' offseason, just not this week.” – Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

Browns have big Deshaun Watson decision to make

Since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans, Watson has played in just 19 total games for Cleveland. And even then, when he's been on the field, he has not looked anything close to the star quarterback he was during the start of his career with the Houston Texans. It's put Cleveland in quite a bind considering how much they invested in Watson for him to come in and be their quarterback of the future.

There's no beating around the bush; Watson looked terrible under center for the Browns this season, and at some point, they have to move on from him for the good of the franchise. That time could soon be approaching, and while Cleveland will be focused on trying to find a way to salvage their season, it's clear this is the biggest question the team is going to have to answer over the next few months.