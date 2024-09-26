The Cleveland Browns got back one of their key offensive linemen in Week 3 against the New York Giants to help protect Deshaun Watson, but it wasn't for long, as he left in the third quarter. Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered a knee injury, but there was some good news surrounding his recovery, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr’s MRI this week came back clean, per source. Wills injured his knee Sunday and is rehabbing this week. But no major damage coming out of the game,” Fowler tweed on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no report on when Wills will be back on the field, but the good news is that it wasn't serious.

Jedrick Wills Jr. reflects on 2024 Browns' debut

Jedrick Wills Jr. played in his first game of the season after suffering a season-ending MCL injury in 2023. He spent the offseason rehabbing after having arthroscopic knee surgery in December 2023. He started training camp on the PUP list and was activated to the active roster late in August.

After Wills returned in Week 3, he gave his thoughts on his performance, where Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times.

“I felt fine. I feel like I was doing pretty good,” Wills said. “There were a couple of plays I'd like to have back, like always. You can't always play perfect, but I felt like I played pretty good.

“It's real like, you go out there the first play it's gonna be a little, you're just getting back into it. But the first play, you'll see, it wasn't my best and then the rest of the game was completely shutdown.”

The hope is that the Browns' offensive line can get it together while the season is still young, and they're looking for a few players to still come back from injury.