The Cleveland Browns are slowly recovering from the injury bug that's plagued them the entire year after Adam Schefter reported that the Browns have designated Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller to return to practice. The news comes two days after quarterback Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles and will be out for the rest of the season.



With 16 players dealing with some type of injury before Week 7's clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, they've personified the next-man-up mentality. Regardless, adding Teller back will do a great deal with their offensive line. The Browns have had one of the top offensive lines in the AFC, and the entire NFL.



During a loss to the New York Giants, they lost Teller, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and right tackle James Hudson III. As a result, Cleveland had no real offensive game. They are dead last in the league, averaging four yards per play.

Can the Browns redeem their season after injuries?

Just about everything has gone wrong for the Browns this season. A myriad of injuries, along with the franchise quarterback being out for the season isn't the easiest to stomach. They have only one win, along with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers. While the latter three are rebuilding, Cleveland made the Wild Card last season and nearly knocked off the Houston Texans.

Although the season might be a wash, they've dealt with too many injuries to assess them as being a bad team. This is nearly the same team as last season. Still, making the playoffs after starting 1-6 through seven weeks is unheard of. As Jameis Winston will start in place of Watson, their lives don't get any easier in Week 8, as they'll take on the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the first time the two teams have squared off this season. Lamar Jackson is coming off of a five-touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hopefully for Cleveland, they can find some life with Teller providing more protection up front against a stout Ravens defense.