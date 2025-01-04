The Cleveland Browns have been riding the quarterback carousel for so long that fans are probably immune to feeling dizzy at this point. The Dawg Pound has experienced it all– excitement, false hope, nausea, heartbreak, anger and despondency. It has been a torturous ride, one that is only ramping up. Following Deshaun Watson's season-ending Achilles injury and overall unsuccessful tenure thus far, more pain is coming.

The Browns started Bailey Zappe at QB in Saturday's regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, which only underscores the perpetual anguish the organization has thrust upon the community. Zappe is Cleveland's 40th different starting quarterback since the team returned to the NFL ahead of the 1999-2000 season, 10 more than any other franchise, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's right, even the Bears, a squad that is still waiting for its first 4,000-yard passer, is in a different sphere when it comes to signal-caller instability. It is already difficult for fans to feel optimistic after a miserable campaign, but this ignominious distinction may bring out the paper bags. Actually, this might call for two bags.

Jokes aside, the Browns are on hard times. Last year, Joe Flacco delivered them the most joy they have experienced under center in ages. A 39-year-old cannot provide prolonged solace, however. It is almost as if the 2023-24 run was all a dream, with the nightmare resuming this season.

Browns might have to go searching once again

Misjudgement and dysfunction are entrenched in their culture, making it extremely difficult to implement any lasting change. Cleveland is trending toward a 3-13 record, which will put it in prime position to select a new QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, if it so chooses. The Watson experiment looks to be a catastrophe that will threaten to set the organization back even further. Though, maybe someone new can stop the bleeding.

Yes, that is the mantra fans regularly lean on when the guillotine collapses down on another quarterback, but all the Browns can do is just try to learn from their mounting mistakes and identify players who can comprise a sustainable football team. It may be time to get back on that horse in April.