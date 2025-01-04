Bailey Zappe did not get the warm welcome he was hoping for in Week 18. Making a start for the wailing Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Ravens, Zappe threw an interception on his second pass attempt of the game to rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins.

While looking for Elijah Moore in the flat, Zappe's pass fell well short, giving Wiggins his first career interception. The standout rookie returned the turnover 22 yards untouched down the left sideline to put the Ravens on the board.

Zappe completed his first pass of the game, a 21-yard dart over the middle of the field to tight end Jordan Akins. However, the interception would spark the beginning of the end for the former social media sensation. Zappe ran just one more drive — resulting in a turnover on downs — before he was benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Through the Browns' first three drives, Zappe completed just one of his three attempts for 21 yards and the interception. His paltry numbers gave him a passer rating of just 19.4.

The Week 18 start marked Zappe's return to action for the first time since Week 18 of the 2023 season. The former fourth-round pick spent the first two years of his career with the New England Patriots, where he briefly took the NFL world by storm in 2022 while Mac Jones nursed an injury.

However, the Patriots moved on from both Jones and Zappe in the offseason, selecting Drake Maye and Joe Milton III in the 2024 NFL Draft. Zappe played most of the 2024 preseason with the Patriots before being among the final roster cuts.

Zappe signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad shortly after, where he spent the first half of 2024. He signed with the Browns' practice squad the week after DeShaun Watson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins' standout rookie season

Wiggins has been a key piece of the Ravens' secondary in 2024. The first-round pick has emerged as the team's starting cornerback opposite of Brandon Stephens, allowing Marlon Humphrey to shift down into the slot. Entering Week 18, he had 12 pass breakups, second on the team behind Humphrey.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Wiggins was considered one of the top cornerbacks of the incoming class. He has met and exceeded all expectations, performing as one of the best defensive rookies in the league throughout the year.

While the Ravens' secondary has been tested all season, Wiggins has continued to excel every week. The 21-year-old entered Week 18 with a 66.9 player grade from PFF, ranking among the top 35 percent in the position. He has allowed just 31 receptions on 459 total coverage snaps, according to PFF.