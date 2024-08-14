Cleveland Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr. was arrested earlier this week due to a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his child, but the former Ohio State standout appears to still be participating in football activities.

Hall showed up to joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday and is expected to be involved. Via Mary Kay Cabot:

“#Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. is on the practice field warming up for the #Vikings joint practice.”

This is an interesting development considering that he was just charged with a domestic misdemeanor on Tuesday. A lot of fans weren't happy to see Hall Jr. on the field just days after what happened:

The Browns selected Hall Jr in the second round in April after a standout college career with the Buckeyes. According to a police report obtained by ESPN, Hall Jr put a gun to his fiancee's head:

“Hall grabbed a handgun during an argument, pressed it against a woman's temple and threatened, “I will f—ing end it all. I don't care.”

A very serious incident. It doesn't feel like he should be with the Browns practicing already, hence why many fans aren't pleased. Cleveland released this statement on Tuesday:

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL meanwhile is investigating the situation:

“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

The Browns have joint practices with Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday before the two face off in preseason action on Saturday. Hall Jr. was born in Cleveland.