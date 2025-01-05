The Cleveland Browns finished the season 3-14 following their loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and Myles Garrett was not pleased. He's been with the team through a variety of high highs and low lows. As a result, the Browns now know their 2025 NFL Draft position. Following the game, Garrett said via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN something rather interesting about the season.

This is probably a more disappointing season (than the 0-16 season in 2017),” Garrett said. Those words carry a ton of weight, considering Garrett has been with the franchise since that season. A zero-win season is unheard of in all sports, especially the NFL. Still, the Browns accomplished that feat, but this season tops that.

Many factors were involved this season. An ongoing lawsuit with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and numerous injuries to both sides of the ball. The icing on the cake was Watson tearing his Achilles after having a solid first half. That was a synopsis of Cleveland's season.

Furthermore, a multitude of weapons were out through the beginning of the season. Running back Nick Chubb was nursing a knee injury he sustained last season. When he came back, it was too late, as Cleveland was nearly out of the playoff picture. Despite the rough season, the potential was there. It never came together due to unfortunate circumstances.

Was Myles Garrett overreacting about the Browns season?

Most likely, it's a yes. However, considering what all transpired this season could make it worse. In the 0-16 season, there weren't many distractions off the field. This season proved to be a different beast in that regard. In addition, this was essentially the same team last season that made the AFC Wild Card.

Quarterback Joe Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year after signing with Cleveland late in the season. Their offense did a 180, and it helped them secure a playoff spot. Still, they lost to the Houston Texans, but there was legitimate potential for the Browns to be in the playoffs consistently.

Fast forward one season later, and it was a complete 180. As a result, the Browns will have some serious work to do. They'll need to add more offensive weapons to figure out Watson's contract and the direction of the team. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has proven he can win. Now, it's a matter of deciding what team Cleveland will be.

That's an unknown that will last until next season. For now, it's about preparing the identity of the Browns moving forward.