Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett was thrilled to have injured running back Nick Chubb in attendance vs the Steelers.

On Sunday afternoon, Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns improved to an impressive mark of 7-3 on the 2023 NFL season with a narrow 13-10 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was a defensive battle all throughout, playing much into the hands of Garrett's dominance on that end of the field, and ultimately, the Browns were able to pick up the victory over their divisional rivals thanks to a last second field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Watching the game from a box high above the field was Browns running back Nick Chubb, who was lost for the season due to an early season leg injury sustained coincidentally against the Steelers.

However, Myles Garrett and his teammates were thrilled to have the star running back in attendance, even if he was unable to lace up the cleats and give it a go.

“I love seeing Nick getting the praise he deserves,” said Garrett, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. “He's a hell of a guy, an outstanding player. We're not going to see another one like him for quite a while and I'm just glad to have him around us at games. I can't wait until he's back suited up, and we're going to continue to play for him and do our very best, because he's the guy.”

While the Browns' offense hasn't exactly been electric with Chubb and now quarterback Deshaun Watson both lost for the year, Cleveland's defense, led by Garrett, has allowed them to sit in comfortable AFC playoff position as the season enters its home stretch.