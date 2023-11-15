Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is now the favorite to win the NFL's DPOY after a win over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is now the favorite to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Garrett now carries +140 odds, drastically rising after a division bout against the Baltimore Ravens last week. He posted 1.5 sacks and three tackles, leading the Browns to a win over the Ravens on the road.

Garrett has consistently been one of the NFL's best defensive players for years now, but guys like Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt have edged him out for the DPOY award. This could be Garrett's year, being the focal point of a dominant Browns defense that has wreaked havoc in 2023. Cleveland's defense is No. 1 in opponents yards per game with an average of 242.7, No. 1 in third down conversion at 25%, and No. 2 in yards per play at 4.5.

Much of this success starts with pressure up front, either forcing the quarterback to make a quick throw in the pocket or pushing him out of the pocket, leaving him vulnerable to the defense. Garrett has the ability to play against run and pass-first quarterbacks, making plays against any offensive scheme.

The DPOY this season will come down to the wire, with the race already being extremely close. While Garrett is a heavy favorite, there's still ample time for another player to stamp their name at the top of the list. A couple of players behind Garrett include Watt at +230, Micah Parsons at +290, and Maxx Crosby at +2000. Whoever hoists the trophy will need to have a dominant finish to the season, making an impact on their team's success.