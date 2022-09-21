Myles Garrett gets important injury update ahead of Steelers clash

The Cleveland Browns are ready to bounce back after a tough Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. Whether or not they will have star pass rusher Myles Garrett with them on the field for their important divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains to be seen, though. However, the latest update on Garrett’s injury status sounds encouraging, which is great news for the Browns.

Myles Garrett injury update

Garrett ended up missing practice for the Browns yesterday with a neck injury, throwing his status for Cleveland’s Thursday night contest with the Steelers in doubt. Despite that, recent reports have come out saying that it sounds like Garrett will be good to go for the Browns quick turnaround, which is a huge boost for Cleveland’s defense.

Myles Garrett, Jack Conklin and Joel Bitonio are expected to play against the #Steelers. Garrett and Bitonio did not practice Tuesday with injury concerns, and Conklin would be making his season debut for #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 21, 2022

Garrett has already been wreaking havoc against his opponents this season, as he’s racked up three sacks over the first two games of the season. Garrett’s skill is clear, as he makes sacking quarterbacks look so easy, and it’s clear Cleveland is going to need him on the field creating pressure if they want to beat Pittsburgh.

Considering how both the Browns and Steelers have stronger defenses than offenses, this game could turn into a slugfest between the two AFC North rivals. Both teams have managed to keep themselves in the playoff hunt in the North in the early going, but it feels like this contest will determine which team can actually make a playoff push throughout the entirety of the regular season.

Having Garrett on the field will help the Browns prove that they are for real, even as Deshaun Watson misses time due to his 11-game suspension. Luckily for them, it looks like Garrett is expected to suit up for Cleveland’s Week 3 contest.