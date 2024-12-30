The Cleveland Browns fell to 3-13 on Sunday afternoon following a 20-3 loss at the hands of the short-handed Miami Dolphins, but a loss such as this one is nothing new for fans in Northeast Ohio. Unfortunately, it's also nothing new for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Since the Browns selected Garrett with the 1st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cleveland is 53-77-1 and have played in just three Playoff games.

This lack of success, which by the way, has absolutely nothing to do with the performance of Myles Garrett, may end up pushing the five-time All-Pro out of Cleveland, though Garrett himself wasn't ready to talk about his future after the loss to Miami in what could be his final home game in Cuyahoga County.

“I don’t think about that kind of stuff,” Garrett said after the game, per The Associated Press. “My mission is to go out there and try to help this team win as a leader, as a brother, as a teammate. That’s what I solely focus on. I’m not looking into the future. Next thing on my mind is recovery, looking at film, how can we improve going to the Ravens and try to play spoiler for them.”

If Cleveland can walk out of their Week 18 matchup against the Ravens with the win, it would mark the second time they've defeated Lamar Jackson and co. this season. It would also be the Browns' first sweep of the season series against the Ravens since 2007.

Myles Garrett makes history in what could be final season in Cleveland

Earlier this month, Garrett became the first player ever to record 100 sacks before his 29th birthday. On Sunday, Garrett became the first player in league history to notch 14 or more sacks in five consecutive seasons. But even with the individual accolades stacking up, Garrett wasn't in the mood to celebrate.

“At the end of the day, we play for wins,” Garrett stated. “The individual stuff is great. It’s nice, you want to be remembered for all of the above. But cities remember you for wins and bringing championships back home.”

In many markets, a statement like this one may be true. But respectfully, in Cleveland, this isn't necessarily accurate. This is a city that still celebrates the likes of Mark Price, Albert Belle, Jim Thome, Ozzie Newsome and Joe Thomas, even though each of these players and their teammates failed to deliver a championship. It seems fair to say that Clevelanders will remember Garrett and Browns teammate Nick Chubb just as fondly.