It has been a season of injuries for the Miami Dolphins. Included in the mix is Tyreek Hill. And on Sunday, the Dolphins learned quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would not be playing against the Browns in the final injury update.

Along with Tagovailoa, receiver Jaylen Waddle also got the inactive designation.

Because of a hip injury, Tagovailoa suffered through limited practices all week. He got downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. And then got the final designation to not play shortly before kickoff.

Tyler Huntley is expected to start at quarterback for the Dolphins. The Dolphins need a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out again

It’s getting tough for Dolphins fans to endure the shaky nature of Tagovailoa’s availability on a given Sunday, according to Brian Miller of phinphanatic.com.

“Normally, this wouldn't be a huge deal, but the Dolphins quarterback missing an important game is something that can't simply be tossed aside,” Miller wrote. “If he is in pain, he needs to figure out how to play through it. If it is something more serious, then he shouldn't be on the practice field at all.

The Dolphins have said his injury isn't serious and they reported that he was limited in practice as opposed to being out. So, then, why was he listed as doubtful? They need their best quarterback on the field, and if he can't be available, they waste their money.”

Of course, it’s a different story with Tagovailoa from most NFL quarterbacks. His scary concussions have made NFL analysts suggest he give up the sport. It’s not a matter of toughness. It more along the lines of Tagovailoa having health issues moving forward in life.

Miami entered Sunday's game with the following scenario:

The Dolphins need three things to happen to make the playoffs. They are as follows: