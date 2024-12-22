The 2024 NFL season has been one that Cleveland Browns fans will be eager to forget about, as will Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Through two quarters, the Browns offense had been blanked in the first start of the season for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. However, there has been one noteworthy play in this game that Browns fans can get excited about, courtesy of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

With a late-1st half sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett became the 66th player in NFL history to record 100 career sacks. However, this is only half of the story. With that sack, Garrett became the youngest player in league history to reach the 100 sack mark, hitting this impressive feat before his 29th birthday, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt became the most recent addition to the 100 sack club, getting there in 109 career games, which is the second-fastest ever behind just Reggie White. At 114 games, Garrett is the fourth-fastest to 100 sacks, trailing only Watt, White, and Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, who reached the mark in the 113th game of his career.

Garrett, who with this sack also became just the second player in NFL history after Lawrence Taylor to record at least 12 sacks in five straight seasons, made waves earlier this week when he expressed some dissatisfaction with the Browns organization, saying point blank that he didn't want to be part of a rebuild. A statement like this one will surely lead to an offseason where there are rumors aplenty that the Browns could consider trading the five-time All-Pro defensive end.

If that's the case, then Garrett, who is one of the most popular players in recent Browns history, could play his final home game in Cleveland next Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.