Myles Garrett’s reckless driving history unearthed that serves as cautionary tale

The single-car accident that left Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett with minor injuries last Monday is still under investigation, but it appears that this is not the first time that Garrett has had an encounter with driving issues.

According to Phil Trexler of WKYC, Myles Garrett has been caught speeding multiple times in the past since he became a member of the Browns.

“While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017. Additionally, multiple tickets show Garrett was driving over 100 mph, including one 24-hour period in which Garrett was stopped twice – once for driving 120 mph and a second time for 105.

It remains unknown how fast Garrett was driving on Monday when the accident occurred that also left a female passenger injured. But based on his driving history and the accounts of witnesses saying that the car went in the air before rolling multiple times, it could be fair to assume that Myles Garrett was once again pushing the gas pedal a little bit harder before the crash.

Garrett has not been ruled out yet for Week 4’s game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. He has also since been released from the hopsital, but it would be perfectly understandable if he skips that game to recover mentally, at least, from the harrowing experience he’s lucky to come out of alive.