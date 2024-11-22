The Cleveland Browns have not had a great 2024 season. Cleveland was 2-8 heading into a Week 12 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers. The Browns pulled off an upset victory on Thursday, advancing to 3-8 with a 24-19 victory against the Steelers.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett puffed out his chest after the huge win.

“We spoke at the coin toss, but that's about it,” Garrett said about speaking with TJ Watt before the game. “Like I said I've got a lot of respect for him, lot of respect for all of the guys over there.”

Garrett then pivoted to talking about how he is number one, not Watt.

“But I'm number one,” Garrett continued. “That's from defender one, edge one, defensive player of the year. I'm the guy. So that runs through me, there's no other person being defended against like I am. Nobody being schemed against like I am. So it just goes to show. You can throw that out the window, I'm going to find a way.”

Garrett had a signature performance against the Steelers, so he is right to feel confident. He logged five total tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble on Thursday. This was his second game in a row with three sacks.

Browns' Myles Garrett wanted apology from TJ Watt over no-show at NFL Honors

Garrett and Watt have had a rivalry for some time now. They are division rivals and two elite players at one of the game's most important positions.

Garrett also said on Wednesday that he expected an apology from Watt before this game. The apology would be for no-showing at the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony where Garrett beat Watt for Defensive Player of the Year.

“I've never complained about the trophy being at my house, and vice versa,” Garrett said to Cleveland reporters via Kevin Gorman of TribLive. “He shouldn't be feeling two ways about it going to me. We're just going to play the game. I don't play against T.J.; he don't play against me. We'll plan to…win the game and dominate on defense. It's up for grabs this year. We'll see the best man win.”

Now Garrett has bragging rights until the Browns and Steelers face off again on December 8th.