With a 2-8 record, the Cleveland Browns may have nothing much to play for at this point, especially after Deshaun Watson went down for the season and coach Kevin Stefanski brought in Jameis Winston too little too late to change anything. In such a case, players will do everything to stay locked in, and defensive end Myles Garrett has turned his attention to outside linebacker TJ Watt, wanting him to apologize for his no-show at the NFL Honors Show before the Browns face the Steelers on Week 12.

“He's going to have to apologize when I see him,” the Browns DE said, via Kevin Gorman of TribLive.

Week 12: Browns vs. Steelers

What is TJ Watt's problem with Myles Garrett, though? Or vice-versa?

The Browns DE had felt some type of way about the Steelers linebacker after Watt decided to skip the NFL Honors show as Garrett received the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

Watt had finished second place in the AP voting, and he had posted “nothing I'm not used to” on social media, seemingly alluding to the voting results.

Moreover, perhaps Watt had a right to feel somewhat slighted, given that he had superior numbers over Garrett in nearly every defensive category in 2023. He had 19 sacks compared to Garrett's 14, 68 tackles to 42, eight passes defensed to three, and four fumble recoveries to one.

Both men had four forced fumbles, as well. However, Garrett had a higher pressure and pass-rush win rates, plus he was on an 11-7 Browns team with the best defense in the NFL.

Additionally, the 2021 DPOY TJ Watt had finished in the top three without winning the award for the third straight year last season. Likewise, in 2019, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore won the award, while the Rams' Aaron Donald won it in 2020.

Don't throw shots and hide your hand

Still, Garrett said Watt had no reason to snub the ceremony and then take shots at him for winning.

“I've never complained about the trophy being at my house, and vice versa,” the Browns DE said. “He shouldn't be feeling two ways about it going to me. We're just going to play the game. I don't play against T.J.; he don't play against me. We'll plan to…win the game and dominate on defense. It's up for grabs this year. We'll see the best man win.”

Additionally, the Steelers, undefeated under Russell Wilson, know that beyond the players' rivalry, they also know Garrett can wreck their game plan.

“He's a tremendous football player,” Wilson said of Garrett. “He can do everything great, at the highest level. We've got to do a great job slowing him down just because he's such a great player. You have to know where he is at all times and understand how terrific of a player he is.”

Garrett also enters the game with a chip on his shoulders, and the Steelers cannot afford complacency even with an 8-2 record and the top spot in the AFC North.