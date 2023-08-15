Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't go into specifics about the recent right foot injury he suffered in training camp.

Instead, Garrett offered a vague response to inquires about the said injury, per Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

I just asked Myles Garrett if he was okay. He smiled and said “silly stuff happens when you get old” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2023

Garrett injured his right foot during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. He left midway through the scrimmage.

This isn't the first time Myles Garrett has raised eyebrows in the preseason. Garrett reportedly stood outside New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's postgame press conference after the Hall of Fame game on August 4. Garrett immediately struck up a conversation with Saleh after the latter finished his media duties.

On the other hand, it doesn't appear Garrett's latest injury is serious. He was in high spirits and signed autographs for fans who watched the joint practice. Garret also didn't need assistance carrying his gear to the Browns team bus. It's still unknown if the injury has something to do Garrett's dislocated big toe in the Pro Bowl seven months ago.

#Browns Myles Garrett came back and signed autographs for kids after leaving practice with a foot injury. He was smiling and looked fine pic.twitter.com/pTHVrj25u2 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2023

The Browns' Myles Garrett is gearing up for another Pro Bowl season in 2023

Myles Garrett should be back in harness when the regular season kicks off in a few weeks. The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher matched his career-high 16.0 sacks last season. Garrett is excited about playing for new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2023.

“(The potential is) as far as we want to take it. I think the guys that we have are very talented in manyw ays, and there's a lot of different skill sets that we have on the d-line. I know Schwartz likes to say, ‘Take off the seatbelt,' so I think that's really the mindset,” Garrett said on June 15.

The Browns' 331 yards allowed per game ranked them 14th in the NFL last season. If Garrett and Co. kick things up a notch on defense and their running game, they will improve on their fourth-place finish in the AFC North last season.