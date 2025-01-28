Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is not going to hear any trade speculation about Myles Garrett. Berry says Garrett is not getting traded under any circumstances, per ESPN.

Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He took home the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. That season, Cleveland made the playoffs with veteran play caller Joe Flacco under center. Cleveland lost its first AFC playoff game, and Flacco then parted from the team.

The Browns underperformed with Garrett and company in 2024. Cleveland finished the season with a 3-14 record, and were one of two teams in the AFC North to miss the playoffs. The other was the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns haven't won a division championship since 1989.

Myles Garrett is one of the best players the Browns have right now

If the Browns are going to win the AFC North soon, they will need a lot of production from Garrett. The defensive end is one of the best pass rushers in football. In 2024, he posted 14 sacks, matching his total from 2023.

Garrett has 352 combined tackles in his NFL career, along with 102.5 total sacks. Those are some pretty spectacular numbers, so it makes sense that teams would want him. Browns fans are probably breathing a sigh of relief that he's not heading to the exits anytime soon.

Browns fans are also wanting the team to build some championship pieces around him. Cleveland has the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the team has several needs. While most of those needs are on offense, the defense could also use some help.

“Imagine the Browns defense with an elite edge rusher playing opposite 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett,” NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter said in a draft preview, per NFL.com. “The attention Garrett commands from offenses will make a rookie edge rusher's life easier.”

This is definitely a huge draft for Berry, who needs to hit some home runs. The Browns have historically been one of the weakest NFL franchises in the last few decades, with more than 30 years since their last division title.

“I think this might be the biggest draft for Andrew Berry. Like, the biggest draft. For me, he has to hit like, this is critical. If you draft a quarterback at two, you gotta hit,” former NFL receiver Cecil Shorts said, per Sports Illustrated.

Browns fans are anxiously awaiting to see what Berry decides to do.