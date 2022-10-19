Myles Garrett update after injury scare will make Browns fans breathe easier

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is getting closer to 100% with each passing day. Following his car accident, Garrett has been impacted by a shoulder injury.

In the second game back from his accident, Garrett put on an elite performance. He recorded five total tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and two total sacks.

Garrett’s two sacks moved him into first place on the Browns all-time sack list. He achieved this feat in just 73 career games, 159 frames faster than Clay Matthews Sr. who is now in second place.

Following Garrett’s elite performance on Sunday, it was discovered that his shoulder was once again giving him problems. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Garrett had x-rays done which ultimately came back negative.

Even with his accident, Garrett has put together another strong season. In the five games that he has appeared in, he has recorded 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, five total sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Even with Garrett, the Browns have had struggles to start the season. They currently sit at 2-4 and have had several problems on both sides of the ball. In the past, the defense has been a strong part of this team’s success. That has not been the case so far as they have allowed 27.2 points per game.

There haven’t been many bright spots on this defensive unit so far. In the run game, they have allowed 789 rushing yards, five yards per attempt, and 11 touchdowns on the ground. The passing defense has also struggled as they have allowed 1,379 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

With an upcoming battle against the Baltimore Ravens on the horizon, this Browns defense will need to step up. Having Myles Garrett at full force will be a good starting point, but the rest of the unit will need to put in a big performance to stop this high-powered offense.