Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett weighed in on the raging debate on who's better: him or the Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt.

The Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and the Pittsburgh Steelers' TJ Watt are two of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL.

When asked who's the better player, Myles Garrett didn't take sides. Instead, he gave props to TJ Watt, who plays for the Browns' fierce AFC North rivals, per the Pat McAfee Show (via @PghJarron).

“I've definitely heard the debate. Now whether I care, not really I think TJ's a helluva player and he's fun to watch. I have a lot of respect for defensive guys. I don't care if he's in my division or not,” Myles Garrett said on Wednesday.

Myles Garrett has racked up 19 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles for the Browns through Week 9. With Garrett anchoring the defense, Cleveland's 234.8 yards allowed per game currently leads the NFL.

On the other hand, TJ Watt has 15 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception for the Steelers through Week 9. This was the same man who sacked Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis without a helmet.

Regrettably, the Steelers' 377.3 yards allowed per game ranks them 31st in the NFL.

Both the Browns and Steelers have identical 5-3 win-loss records heading into Week 10.

Myles Garrett recently said he's nearing the prime of his NFL career. That's bad news for the rest of the NFL.

“I think I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers. I think it's just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that's really taken my game to another level,” Garrett quipped.

Myles Garrett will take on Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown in Week 10.