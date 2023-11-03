The Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers entered the game with a 4-3 record on the season and the Titans a 3-4 record.

Prior to the game it was revealed that pass rushing star TJ Watt of the Steelers had a chance to make history at the expense of his brother JJ. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada was set to try out a new way of calling games during the Titans matchup.

As the action unfolded, Watt quickly made his presence felt. He got after Titans rookie Will Levis, notching an insane helmetless sack that will most likely end up on his career highlight reel after he retires an inevitably heads to the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Steelers led the Titans 7-3 as the first quarter wound down in the Steel City.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett had 62 yards through the air on 5-for-9 passing, while the Steel Curtain defense held Levis to 41 yards on 4-of-6 completions.

Levis is coming off of a 238-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons that included three TD toss to comeback star DeAndre Hopkins, who looked like his old self catching deep balls from the talented former Kentucky Wildcats QB.

“Somehow a helmetless TJ Watt is even scarier than a regular TJ Watt,” one fan said.

“DPOY, no question,” another added.

Another fan criticized Watt for going up against the Titans' right tackle, adding that they believed Watt always gets a break in going up against easy opponents.

Watt has proven himself as one of the best pass rushers of all-time. He has yet to crack the top 20 all-time sacks list, but the former Wisconsin Badger could get there by the time his career is over.

 