One of the NFL's most intimidating ball carriers is nearing a return. Running back Nick Chubb took to social media amid his return to practice, and has fans buzzing for an update on his game status for Week 5. Chubb hasn't played a game for the Cleveland Browns since suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2023, but he could soon provide the spark that his struggling offense needs.

While the Browns have been very hush-hush on the timeline for game action, Chubb's getting in some practices this week, getting his body back up to the adequate level that head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to see.

“With any guy that's working through injuries and rehabbing, you're always excited when they're back in pads and that type of thing,” Stefanski said prior to Wednesday's practice, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Nick's been here every day, so he's not far from what we're doing and far from what we're thinking about. He's in every meeting. He's here very early, so this is just the next natural progression for him and for Nyheim and Mike.”

Fans are uncertain of the context on Chubb's Instagram account, but Wednesday's post is hinting at an upcoming return to the offense.

The team will continue to monitor Chubb, and find more clarity in his status as more days go by. The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 1,238 rushing attempts for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns over his six years as the Browns' starter.

Browns offensive outlook ahead of Nick Chubb's return

Chubb was eligible to return to practice this week after kicking off the year on the reserve/PUP list. While he's not technically activated at this time, Cleveland has a 21-day practice window to evaluate the star running back to determine his comeback date.

The Browns have rolled with Jerome Ford, who's spearheading the backfield this season with 203 rushing yards on 39 carries and one touchdown. D'Onta Foreman has also rotated in for some opportunities, as well as Pierre Strong Jr.

Chubb will ignite the offense once again when it's time for him to take the game field again. Aside from Ford, quarterback Deshaun Watson has the team's other rushing touchdown, so it'll be a huge boost for the Browns to have their star runner back. Ford will likely remain involved on passing downs when Chubb takes the keys, which will open a lot back up in Stefanski's scheme. Myles Garrett and the defense should benefit, as well.

The Browns have a winnable AFC matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.