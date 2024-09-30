Through the opening five quarters of the 2023 season, it looked as if Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was picking up where he had left off the season prior. In 2022, Chubb rushed for a career high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was the fourth consecutive season in which Chubb had at least 1,000 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, and given the start Chubb was having — 28 carries for 170 yards — it looked like that streak would extend to five seasons.

And then, with at the snap of the fingers, or rather a tear of the MCL, Chubb's season was over, and the Browns were suddenly without their best and most consistent offensive weapon.

It's been over a year now since Nick Chubb suited up for the Cleveland Browns, but after a four week stint on the Injured Reserve to begin the 2024 season, Chubb is now eligible to return to the field. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that he expects Nick Chubb to make his return to the practice field on Wednesday, but that's about all the information he was willing to provide.

“Won’t get too far down the road on that,” Stefanski said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “He’s working very hard. Natural progression is for him to start practicing…we’ll see how he goes from there.”

Despite having played in just 77 games with the Browns, Nick Chubb (6,511 yards) is already fourth on the franchise's all-time rushing yards list, trailing only Mike Pruitt (6,540), Leroy Kelly (7,274) and Jim Brown (12,312). Had he made it through the 2023 season healthy, he would certainly be 2nd on this list and much closer to Jim Brown's record than fans would've realized.

Although he's been working out and rehabbing like a maniac, there's no telling what kind of player Nick Chubb will be when he's back out on the field for the Browns. He's 28 years old and this isn't the first time he's had to overcome a serious knee injury, as a similar one ended Chubb's sophomore season at Georgia. But with that said, I wouldn't count out the former All-Pro running back just yet.

Nick Chubb return could provide boost during sad Browns season

A Nick Chubb return to the field could wind up being the marquee highlight of what has thus far been an incredibly disappointing season in Cleveland. At this point, there's no sense in an extended rehashing of just how damaging the Browns acquisition of Deshaun Watson, and their subsequent commitment to him, has been. Ask any Browns fan about their issues with the team, and Watson will almost certainly be the first name they mention (unless they want to go for the head of the snake and say Jimmy Haslam).

Beyond that, the Browns offensive line has deteriorated over the past few seasons, Amari Cooper has been the only reliable pass catcher, and the most popular athlete in Cleveland, Myles Garrett, is playing on a pair of feet that will likely require surgery at some point in the not too distant future.

Even if Nick Chubb has clearly lost a step, seeing #24 back in action will provide fans in Cleveland with a much needed morale boost at the very least.