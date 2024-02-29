Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb continues to be a big topic in the offseason. For one, he is carrying a big cap hit of $15.825 million to the 2024 NFL season. At the same time, the Browns want to lower their cap hit this year, which has led many to speculate that the talented Chubb is going to be a cap casualty in the offseason. However, that's not the signal Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has been sending.
After the 2023 NFL regular season, it can be recalled that Berry said he hopes to see Chubb in Browns uniform in 2024. He reiterated that point again when he spoke in front of the media at the NFL Combine.
“I understand that Nick is a popular discussion point. I meant what I said about him at the end of the season, any conversations that we have with him or his reps honestly will stay between us. If anything were to change with the status, you guys will be the first to know when that does happen,” Berry said.
“I can say for myself, no one in the organization, I understand, our family, nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh, be the last time he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns. And obviously there are things that we’ll have to work through, but that would not be our intention as well. We obviously will work to keep him on the team,” the Browns front office executive added.
The Browns have a decision to make on Nick Chubb
Although Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past several years, it's uncertain whether he will be able to sustain his usual form after he returns from the devastating knee injuries in the 2023 NFL season. The Browns have a seemingly tough decision to make on Chubb that doesn't only center on financial aspects but also on moral grounds as well.
Selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns, Chubb, who is also a four-time Pro Bowler, has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns on 1,238 carries for an average of 5.3 yards per rushing attempt so far in his career in the league.