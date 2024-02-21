The Browns' potential plans for Nick Chubb are not sitting well with Cleveland fans.

The Cleveland Browns look to reload after a solid 2023 NFL season. The Browns are prioritizing quarterback Deshaun Watson amid their offseason plans; however, Nick Chubb's contract is a major source of buzz. Fans are using Watson as fuel for their disdain of the team's potential plans with Chubb.

Browns fans are not happy with Cleveland's contract plans for Nick Chubb

Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL before he suffered a devastating knee injury in 2023. but his time in Cleveland could be coming to an end.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2024 amid recovery from a torn MCL and damaged ACL. He is expected to return at some point during the season. Yet, the Browns could cut him and save $12 million if they do not believe he will be ready to contribute.

Despite the extreme option, Cleveland wants to keep Chubb and is working to restructure his contract to keep the team's salary cap in check. Nevertheless, Deshaun Watson and his lucrative contract are coming under fire from fans amid the buzz.

Watson signed a five-year $230 million extension with the franchise during the 2022 offseason. Thus, Cleveland fans are blaming Watson for the team's proposed Nick Chubb moves. Here are some notable reactions:

The Browns gave the entire farm for a guy who hasn’t played in 2 years, and has honestly barely played since the trade. This might actually be the straw that breaks the camels back if they cut him. The cap space is a fault of Watson, NOT Chubb. https://t.co/OmkuAP4k25 — Colton Steiner™ 🎙️ (@s_colton) February 20, 2024

Been a @Browns fan my entire life. I've stuck with them through all of the garbage years. If they cut Chubb, I might be done. I still find it hard to support Watson as it is — Coach Cez (@corycez) February 21, 2024

Nick Chubb on the chopping block? Well, at least they got their guy, Watson 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K2m7MK4aK6 — 412Watchman (@dawatchman) February 21, 2024

Watson played in six games each during the 2022 and 2023 seasons after battling injury woes. Fans want to see an improved product in 2024.

As the NFL offseason continues to progress, it will be interesting to see how the Browns handle their cap space situation.