The Cleveland Browns came out with a victory in the snow against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and they had the help of running back Nick Chubb to lead them. Chubb had two touchdowns, including the one that gave the Browns the lead at the end of the game and ultimately sealed it for them.

It was a big game for Chubb, as it was his best of the season since returning, and it probably felt better to do it against the team where he suffered his season-ending injury last year.

It took Chubb a while to recover and get back on the field, but it's good to see him continue to dominate and help the Browns win games.

Nick Chubb powers Browns to win vs. Steelers

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Nick Chubb suffered a devastating leg injury that kept him out for the remainder of the year, and for some of this year as well. Chubb now looks like he's getting back to his old self, and he showed against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Ahead of his comeback weeks ago, Chubb wrote in The Players Tribune about the thoughts that he was having when he got hurt last year.

“When you get hurt like I got hurt, the weird thing is that you don’t even really feel anything,” Chubb wrote. “But you hear everything. You hear that weird silence in the crowd. You can sense your teammates kind of gathering around you. You’re hearing a lot of ‘It’s gonna be alright, bro.' That’s never a good sign. Once guys start getting down on one knee, you know it’s pretty bad. If it’s my teammates praying over me, maybe it’s just a bone bruise. Maybe I’ll be back by the playoffs. But now I got Steelers praying over me? That’s when you know it’s serious. The dark thoughts start creeping in.”

Hopefully, Chubb was able to process those dark thoughts and turn them into positivity, and that's why he's been able to bounce back the way he has.