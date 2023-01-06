By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after rescuing children from potentially drowning.

Published reports had Hillis diving into the ocean, and saving the children. However, Hillis was hospitalized following the incident.

Greg Hillis, the former player’s uncle, reported that Peyton Hillis was showing some improvement.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Hillis played for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs in a career that began in 2008 and concluded with the 2014 season. He is best known for his play with the Browns in the 2010 season when he carried the ball 270 times for 1,177 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Hillis was largely known for his blocking ability and skill in short-yardage situations, and he never had another year that came close to career-best 2010 season.

The running back rushed for 587 yards and 3 TDs in 2011, and that was his second-best season.

Hillis played his college football at Arkansas, and he was a key component for the Razorbacks from 2004 through 2007. While he did not have big rushing totals at Arkansas, he helped set the tone for the team with his outstanding blocking and his physical play.