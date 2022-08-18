Deshaun Watson 11-game suspension reveals how spineless the NFL truly is

Thursday morning, news broke that the NFL and the NFLPA had agreed to a settlement in the Deshaun Watson saga. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended 11 games of the 2022 NFL season, was fined $5 million and is forced to attend counseling sessions and follow the suggested treatment program. But it’s hard to comply and follow suggestions toward rehabilitation when you believe you have done nothing wrong.

That’s clearly what Watson believes. He had been highly criticized previously for not showing any contrition, which was included in Judge Sue L. Robinson’s 15-page report. That prompted a quasi-apology last week. However, once news broke of the suspension Thursday morning, Watson went back to singing the same old tune.

“I have always stood on my innocence and I always said I never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone. I’m continuing to stand on that,” Watson said at a news conference Thursday.

But I don’t think anyone is shocked that Watson continued to claim he was innocent. But the NFL was staring at a golden PR opportunity in the face. The general public is not stupid. They can connect the dots. When someone is facing 25 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct and sometimes sexual assault, coming after 30 other suits were settled by the Houston Texans, conclusions are not hard to draw.

Yet, somehow the NFL once again found a way to give themselves a black eye. If you have been watching football long enough, you have likely heard the phrase “playing in the NFL is not a right it is a privilege.” After this debacle, I firmly believe that is a bunch of horse sh**.

Roger Goodell and the NFL Look Like Cowards

Let’s back up a moment. The Texans organization, recognizing the heat around all of this, decided to bench Deshaun Watson for the entire 2021 season. He, of course, earned his entire salary riding the bench. Nevertheless, he was out of sight, out of mind. But once more and more women came forward with accusations against Watson, the NFL had no choice but to handle the matter.

The league had made it known that they wanted at least a year-long suspension. It appeared Goodell was taking this very seriously. The NFLPA had openly opposed that idea and made it clear they would fight a lengthy suspension.

Judge Robinson was essentially brought in as an advisor. However, the NFL made the decision to only provide her with facts of four cases. At the time, there were 24 civil suits and Watson had just settled 20 of them. I do not know why that was, but it certainly doesn’t look good. In Judge Robinson’s report, she stated she did not believe Watson was completely truthful and called his behavior egregious and predatory.

In an interesting twist, the night before her recommendation was released, the NFLPA did a 180. They made a statement saying they were willing to accept whatever punishment she recommended. They also urged Goodell and the NFL to do the same. A day later she recommended a six-game suspension to the NFL based on precedent set of a player breaking the personal conduct policy. That was viewed by almost everyone as a joke. That has to make you wonder whether the NFLPA knew something we didn’t the night before. But I digress.

The NFL however appeared to stay strong and hold to their resolve. Goodell did an interview shortly thereafter where he referenced Judge Robinson’s language. He agreed that it was “predatory” behavior. Goodell also re-stated he believed an annual suspension was needed. He then appointed Peter C. Harvey, the former New Jersey Attorney General, to hear the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension.

Roger Goodell wants his designee to throw the book at Deshaun Watson. Browns bracing for a full year w/o their $230 million QB. via TLOD https://t.co/fNjI5y9Rtp — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 10, 2022

It appeared the NFL was finally going to be on the right side for once. This wasn’t going to be like the Greg Hardy situation, or like so many others. But what’s that saying, “fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” I guess I am partly to blame then for believing in the NFL ten times over.

Instead, Watson and the league agreed to a settlement before Harvey gave his ruling. The Browns quarterback will play later this season. But the number 11 is such an arbitrary number, or so it appeared until you look at the schedule. Watson will return to the field to play his former team, the Houston Texans.

It’s almost as if the NFL gave Watson’s accusers a slap in the face. In fact, that’s what they stated themselves. In what would have otherwise been a meaningless game that would not draw much attention, suddenly has become must watch television. The ratings will go through the roof, relatively speaking.

There is so much blame to go around in this situation. Obviously Watson holds some culpability, which he acknowledged a week ago. The Browns organization certainly are lacking for a moral compass. While addressing the suspension Thursday, Browns c0-owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear what matters.

In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." pic.twitter.com/cIeLtnzkGg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

“It’s important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26 years old and he’s a high level NFL quarterback.” Listening to that quote almost makes me sick.

The treatment and disregard for women in this country, and society as a whole, is disgusting. When a woman claims sexual assault by anyone famous, far too many people’s minds immediately go to “what is her end game? What did she do to deserve this.”

It is estimated that 13 percent of college students experience sexual assault by physical force, the vast majority of course are women. Of those, only 20 percent are ever reported to the authorities. This is a major problem that needs to be addressed. Unfortunately, instances like the Deshaun Watson case only perpetuate this epidemic.

The attorney for the victims, Tony Buzbee, clearly agrees with my sentiment.

Statement from attorney Tony Buzbee on #Browns Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension pic.twitter.com/P7JF8X6I3v — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2022

Maybe I am alone on this hill, but I don’t believe I am. If playing in the NFL is a privilege, then I believe that privilege should be revoked if a man strikes a woman, or sexually assaults or harasses her.

I’m not saying that person cannot redeem or rehabilitate themselves, or is even necessarily a bad person. Good people do bad things all the time. But what I am saying is that the “privilege” is no longer available. Sadly, the NFL doesn’t see it that way. If you can throw a football really well, you are above reproach.