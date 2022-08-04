The reason Roger Goodell’s appeal appointee is bad news for Deshaun Watson

Judge Sue Robinson, acting in a non-legal advisory role, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games in the 2022 NFL season. That left fans around the world and apparently the NFL itself shaking their heads. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell however has the power to appeal and choose who will oversee that appeal. He was granted that power in the most recent collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA.

The player’s union is probably regretting that part of the agreement right about now. Goodell has announced that the NFL is indeed appealing the Watson ruling. He has named former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey as the arbitrator. Goodell actually had the option to hear the appeal himself, but likely did not like the optics that would create.

The goal of the appeal is very clear.

The Commissioner’s decision to appoint Peter Harvey to handle the Deshaun Watson appeal is the next step toward a suspension significantly longer than six games. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 4, 2022

The NFL strongly believes Deshaun Watson should be suspended for much longer than six games. They have also stated previously that Watson should face a substantial fine. The initial ruling did not include any fine.

Watson stood accused by 24 separate women in civil court, allegedly claiming anything from sexual misconduct to sexual assault.

It was initially reported before the ruling came down that the NFL was looking to begin discussion at a year suspension for Watson. The NFLPA pushed back in defense of the Browns quarterback and likely believed they had won the day after Robinson’s ruling.

But the final word rests with the league. They have decided to pursue an appeal and according to the statement from Judge Robinson, it was supposedly found that Watson lied during depositions. There is a preponderance of evidence against Watson and he very well could be looking at a much worse situation before this is all settled.