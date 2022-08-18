Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say after the suspension ruling was handed down. Fans were up in arms over Watson not receiving a full-year suspension and found it questionable, to say the least, that the NFL lined up his return with a matchup against his old team. Considering Watson signed a $230 million contract with the Browns, the $5 million fine feels insignificant. Fans were not afraid to voice their opinions after the suspension, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

11 games. $5 million. For being a serial predator. It’s a drop in the bucket that Watson will never feel. It’s a sick joke. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) August 18, 2022

That $5 million fine equates to just 2% of Watson’s total contract earnings, meaning he’ll hardly bat an eye when making the payment.

Ratings is the name of the game for them https://t.co/kvJ0XsugjY — Kev (@klew24) August 18, 2022

It’s all about ratings for the NFL. This much has been made clear. Rather than tack on another game to his suspension, the league is making sure all eyes will be on Watson when he makes his Browns debut, lining him up for a “revenge game” against the Texans.

I guarantee you that the NFL suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games, not 12, because they wanted him to face the Texans in the first game back. They know that game is going to be national news and they want the spotlight. The NFL only cares about their bottom line. — Tyler (@TylerFFCreator) August 18, 2022

The NFL has once again pretended to lay down the law in order to boost their own product. Incredible.

Deshaun Watson’s first game back will be in Houston against the Texans. Gotta make sure you get the TV ratings worked into the deal 🙄 https://t.co/Ucxkwmiy94 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 18, 2022

The NFL is just looking out for No. 1, itself.

deshaun watson suspension ending for the browns vs texans game isn’t sus at all 🥴 — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) August 18, 2022

Not out of the ordinary, at all! The Browns-Texans matchup was always the “perfect” place for Watson to return, and the NFL couldn’t possibly pass up on that type of TV rating boost.

Still not long enough. Jameis Winston got a three-game suspension in 2018 for sexually assaulting an Uber driver, which itself was light. And yet if you target and assault 26 women, instead of getting 78 games, you get… 11 – less than half a game suspended per accuser. https://t.co/PPqFKpT2n5 — Velodus✨ (@velodus) August 18, 2022

Comparing Watson’s punishment to other sexual assault disciplines from the NFL and this ruling still doesn’t check out.

Calvin Ridley looking at Deshaun Watson being suspended for 11 games while he’s missing the whole season pic.twitter.com/eIuJUktuuw — Depressed Lakers Fan cuz we still got Russ (@oprahsideclark) August 18, 2022

Oh, and free Calvin Ridley, who is still indefinitely suspended for placing a few parlay bets while away from the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL had a real chance to set a precedent with the Watson saga, but they dropped the ball in the worst possible way and made clear to all their fans that the only thing they’re interested in is TV ratings and money. This will surely go down as an embarrassing decision from the league.