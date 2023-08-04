After a long offseason of waiting, NFL fans got a taste of football on Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns took on the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game. It was a very entertaining game too, with the Browns squeaking out a close 21-16 win after trailing at halftime. One of the biggest storylines of the night, however, had nothing to do with football.

Before the fourth quarter got underway, the lights went out at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium, leaving players and fans surprised and wondering if the game would continue. One of those players was Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had quite the humorous response to the matter in his postgame interview.

“They turn the lights off to do a light show at the start of the fourth quarter and it was the start of the fourth quarter,” Thompson-Robinson said in a video posted on Twitter by Mary Kay Cabot. “So that's what I thought was going on. I was just trying to stay warm on the sideline, hoping they don't cancel the game or anything.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson's response got some laughs from the press. He also turned some heads in the actual game. Kellen Mond was the starter for the Browns, but Thompson-Robinson came in and played great. He went 8/11 for 82 yards and one touchdown, earning himself a 124.1 QB rating.

With a good comeback and a period of time with no lights, the Hall of Fame Game provided NFL fans with a lot of entertainment for the first preseason game of the year. Things begin to heat up next week with a full slate of preseason action.