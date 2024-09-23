The Cleveland Browns and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson are off to a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season. Watson, alongside the entire Browns offense, struggled mightily in a 21-15 upset loss to the New York Giants on Sunday in front of a raucous Huntington Bank Field.

Houston Oilers legend, and mentor to Watson, Warren Moon, believes that Watson's continued struggles can be attributed to his off the field issues, reports TMZ Sports.

“He's still dealing with a lot of that crap that he dealt with a couple of years ago with the lawsuits and all that,” the Hall of Famer said. “And now, all of the sudden, another lawsuit comes up. It seems like just when he's starting to maybe get his career back on track from getting over the lawsuits — and then the injuries that he's had the last couple years — here comes another one.”

After another lawsuit surfaced just as the regular season began, it is hard to imagine that Watson is 100% focused on his time between the lines. If his play is any indication, he isn't.

Watson was sacked a career-high eight times on Sunday, and although a porous offensive line didn't do him any favors, his consistent indecision and inability to pull the trigger on tight throws hurt him all afternoon. Despite the tough circumstances that are contributing to Watson's rough start to the season, Moon emphasizes that plenty of the blame falls on Watson's shoulders.

“I kind of understand it,” the former Oilers superstar quarterback said. “I sympathize with it, but some of this, he put himself in those situations.”

Watson obviously needs to do something different if he wants to change the worsening narrative that has surrounded his name ever since he became the Browns starting quarterback. He will have a prime opportunity to do so next Sunday against a Las Vegas Raiders team that was just embarrassed at home by the Carolina Panthers.