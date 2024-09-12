Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new lawsuit as a new accuser has come forward. After a massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit against the starting quarterback during his time with the Houston Texans in 2021, a woman referred to as Jane Doe is Watson's latest accusor alleging he sexually assaulted her back in 2020. According to the accuser's attorney, the woman is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators in the upcoming weeks, who released the following statement to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, per Mike Florio.

“We intend to interview with the NFL in two weeks,” attorney Tony Buzbee said. “This coming week however I have to go to the Coast Guard hearings in South Carolina regarding the Titan submersible implosion because I represent a victim’s family from that. When I return, I intend to make my client available for interview along with two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault. I also have video to share that will be pertinent.”

Deshaun Watson's accuser attempted a settlement for ten months

Earlier this week, Deshaun Watson's accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, addressed the severity of the lawsuit against the Browns' starting QB, citing that he attempted a settlement for ten months before suing the seven-year pro.

“We knew this case was the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date, and our client, who is rightly traumatized by these events, wanted to attempt a private resolution,” read the statement in part, referring to Buzbee's attempts to reach out to Waston's attorney Rusty Hardin for the last ten months.

“With regards to whether Deshaun Watson ‘knows who that woman is,' I hope that's his defense. He is well aware of what he did. This case is strong, and now that we have filed, we will pursue it with vigor,” Buzbee wrote later in the statement.

“We look forward to a trial by jury,” Buzbee concluded.

Last month, Watson and the Browns restructured his five-year, $230 million deal, which reportedly freed up $35 million in cap space.