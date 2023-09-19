Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson garnered a lot of attention for many reasons in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson got a lot of criticism for his personal foul penalties, and many were wondering how he stayed in the game after seemingly making contact with an official.

Looks like Deshaun Watson got away with putting his hands on an official. Usually a no-no. pic.twitter.com/EbEjDiyaxO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

Deshaun Watson was flagged for a personal foul for grabbing the helmet of Kwon Alexander, which backed up the Browns on that drive, leading to an eventual punt. David Njoku and Ethan Pocic pulled Watson away from the situation after he made contact with the referee.

Usually, making physical contact with a referee would result in a 15-yard penalty and often lead to an ejection. Watson was penalized for the interaction with Kwon Alexander, but not for the interaction with the referee.

Watson was later penalized for a facemask as well while trying to escape a sack.

Some are wondering if Watson could be suspended for the two facemask penalties along with the contact with the referee, and a league source said all plays are being evaluated and assessed today, according to Pro Football Talk.

It was an ugly night for Watson. The Browns defense did more than enough to put the team in a position to win the game, but it was the turnovers, missed opportunities and drive-killing penalties that resulted in the loss.

Watson threw a pick six on the first play of the game. Cleveland did recover and held the lead for the majority of the second half. That was until Watson got sacked and fumbled deep in his own territory late in the fourth quarter, leading to TJ Watt recovering the ball and running in for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Browns will try to bounce back at home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.