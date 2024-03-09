After multiple years of discontent and disappointment as a member of the Broncos, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is finally on his way out of Denver and heading to Cleveland to join the Browns in exchange for a 5th round pick and a 6th round pick. The trade is an unfortunate, but to-be-expected conclusion for Jeudy's time in the Mile High City.
Jerry Jeudy was selected 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after decorated collegiate career at Alabama that included a National Title, a Biletnikoff Award, two All-SEC nods, and one season as a consensus All-American. But the Crimson Tide product has never been able to live up to the hype. Throughout his career, Jeudy has dealt with injuries, drops, legal troubles and the verbal wrath of Steve Smith Sr. So maybe a change of scenery is exactly what the 24-year-old receiver needed.
One member of the Browns who is apparently excited about the deal is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who took the social media to address the trade with just three emojis.
😤🔥💫
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 9, 2024
Now I'm admittedly not an expert on emojis — I think you need to still be in your twenties, or maybe even your teens to qualify as such — but those look like relatively positive expressions from the Browns very expensive and very controversial quarterback. Deshaun Watson was limited to just six games in 2023, and the Browns, behind what was arguably the best defense in the league, were 5-1 in those six starts. However, since returning from a long layoff due to a 2021 opt-out and a suspension, Watson hasn't even remotely resembled the quarterback he was in Houston. Perhaps adding Jerry Jeudy to the receiving corps will provide the Browns passing offense a much-needed boost.
Last year in sixteen games, Jeudy hauled in 54 receptions for 758 yards and 2 touchdowns. In 2022, he enjoyed the best season of his young career, finishing the season with 67 receptions, 972 yards and 6 touchdowns in just fifteen games. Had Jerry Jeudy not been selected 15th overall — and two picks ahead of CeeDee Lamb, seven picks ahead of Justin Jefferson, ten picks ahead of Brandon Aiyuk, eighteen picks ahead of Tee Higgins, and nineteen picks ahead of Michael Pittman Jr. — perhaps the narrative around his career may be a little different. But a move to Cleveland allows Jeudy to potentially re-write his own story.