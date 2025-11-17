Shedeur Sanders' first official game in the NFL wasn't the storybook start that he or his fans wanted. Thrust under the limelight after Dillon Gabriel was concussed, the Cleveland Browns rookie did not have a good time relieving the starter. Sanders struggled in his first game and failed to lead Cleveland to a game-tying drive in the final moments.

It was a rough day in the office for Sanders, who had the weight of the world on his shoulders. Thankfully, the Browns quarterback had someone to console him after the game. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and special teamer LaJohntay Wester came over to cheer up his former Colorado teammate.

#Ravens WR/PR LaJohntay Wester went over to check on Shedeur Sanders — his former college teammate at Colorado — after Sanders’ tough first NFL action. pic.twitter.com/bwoAqaLxWv https://t.co/jHmerSosFm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2025

Sanders' first game in the NFL was ugly. He completed just four of his 16 pass attempts for 47 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown, but the Browns quarterback threw a pick in his third pass attempt. Despite his struggles under center, Cleveland still had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Sanders made good progress at first, advancing the ball to Baltimore's 25-yard line after connecting with Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin. However, his final four downs sputtered out, with the game ending in an incomplete pass to David Njoku. That marked the Browns' third straight loss of the season and sent them to a 2-8 record.

The Browns' starting quarterback for Week 12 is still in question. If Gabriel doesn't clear the concussion protocol by next week, Sanders will be the starter. The more interesting question, though, is what happens when Gabriel is healthy. Gabriel hasn't been good either, so the question is whether Sanders' first few drives, despite the results, are enough to convince them to start him this season.