The Cleveland Browns (7-4) travel to the West Coast as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) on Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Browns-Rams prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cleveland is having a decent season as they had Deshaun Watson for a little bit. However, Watson is out for the rest of the year, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken over as the starting quarterback. He has thrown for 429 yards this season and one touchdown. Thompson-Robinson has, however, thrown four interceptions. He may not be active for the game, though. Jerome Ford is the lead back, and he has rushed for 628 yards, and three touchdowns this season. Kareem Hunt has rushed for six touchdowns. Myles Garrett has 13 sacks this season, and 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage to fuel the defense.

The Rams are not having a good season. They have been disappointing, but they are on a two-game winning streak. Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,489 yards, and 13 touchdowns this season. Kyren Williams has been good for the Rams on the ground this season. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry to go along with his six touchdowns. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are a solid duo at wide receiver, as well.

Here are the Browns-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Rams Odds

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Rams Week 13

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns will win this game on the defensive side of the ball. Cleveland has one of the best defenses in the entire league, and it is led by Garrett and his 13 sacks. In total, the Browns have 34 sacks, but what is more impressive is the 70 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the team. As a team, the Browns allow the least amount of yards per game. The Rams are going to have a very hard time getting anything going in this game. As long as the Browns can continue to play good defense, there is a good chance they will cover this spread.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams need to match the Browns on defense. It is going to be a tough game for them offensively, so Los Angeles needs to match the defensive intensity. Cleveland could be working with their third-string quarterback in this game, and that is bad news. P.J Walker has thrown five interceptions to just one touchdown this season. If he is the starting quarterback, the Rams have a great chance to shut down the Browns.

Los Angeles is on a two-game win streak, and Stafford has played well in those two games. He has thrown for 419 yards, and five touchdowns in those games. He has thrown for at least one touchdown in all but one of his games this season. If Stafford can have a good game, the Rams will cover the spread.

Final Browns-Rams Prediction & Pick

I do not trust the Browns and either of their quarterbacks. The Rams are having a tough season, but I do think they will continue their win streak in this game. I am going to take the Rams to cover this spread.

Final Browns-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams -3.5 (-115), Under 40.5 (-115)