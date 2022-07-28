RUMOR: Browns attempted blockbuster Russell Wilson trade before acquiring Deshaun Watson

The NFL landscape almost looked incredibly different. During this offseason, the Cleveland Browns were actively seeking a trade for a quarterback upgrade but rumors are suggesting they had a different player in mind. Eventually, they landed Deshaun Watson who is still under fire for his sexual assault allegations. However, it sounds like the front office had Russell Wilson in their sights.

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Browns inquired the Seattle Seahawks to trade for Russell Wilson. Apparently, a deal could have come to fruition but in the end, Wilson did not want to play in Cleveland. Once the star quarterback made his decision, the front office is rumored to have pivoted to Watson.

Can confirm Browns made a play for Russ Wilson (not the first time) this off season, but was not interested in playing there. Chose Broncos over multiple other teams. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 27, 2022

Additionally, this apparently is not the first time the Browns and Seahawks nearly finalized a trade with Russell Wilson, per Dov Kleiman. Rumors are back in 2018, Seattle offered Wilson to Cleveland for the No. 1 pick overall of the NFL Draft to take now Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NBC reported that back in 2018, the #Sahawks offered Wilson to the #Browns for their 1st overall pick with the idea of drafting now #Bills QB Josh Allen but Cleveland turned them down and draft Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/8Tm0GLDTVW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 28, 2022

You know that Marvel show “What If?” These rumors are basically that but about NFL quarterbacks. Wilson could have been with the Browns, Josh Allen could have been with the Seahawks, and who knows where Deshaun Watson would have wound up? Hindsight makes everyone a genius, but perhaps the front office wishes they acquired Russell Wilson via trade back in 2018. Or hell, they should have just drafted Allen!

At the end of the day, these Browns rumors don’t change anything going on within the organization. Cleveland is very much preparing for the 2022 season with or without Watson. Additionally, Wilson seems happy to be with the Denver Broncos while Josh Allen is thriving with the Bills. This should be an exciting year of football, as multiple franchises look like potential contenders.