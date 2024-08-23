ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Browns travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night. It is time to continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Browns-Seahawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Browns-Seahawks Odds

Cleveland Browns: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Seahawks Preseason

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns have not played good football this preseason. However, the Seahawks are not playing much better. They have won a game, but they are not scoring too well. With their new offensive coordinator this season, he is still trying to get the offense to play well. Seattle is averaging just 15.5 points per game in the preseason, which is not a recipe for success. If the Browns can keep the Seahawks to under 17 points, Cleveland will be able to win the game.

Cleveland has to play a lot better offensively Saturday night. They will not have a lot of their starters in the game, so it won't be easy. However, their run game is the main part that needs to improve. Cleveland rushed for 56 yards in both their preseason games, which makes it very hard to win a game. If the Browns can improve their rushing attack, and put pressure on the defense, they will win this game.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns have lost both their preseason games, and it has been because of their offensive play. The Browns have scored just 22 total points this preseason, including just two total touchdowns. Cleveland has also turned the ball over four times in their two games played. Seattle should be able to take advantage of an offense that has struggled majorly in the preseason. If they can keep them to just one or two touchdowns, the Seahawks should be able to win this game.

Along with their offense struggling, the Browns have not been much better on the defensive side of the ball. Cleveland has allowed 50 total points in their two games played, which is why they have not won either game. They have allowed 678 total yards, and it has been a good mix of passing and rushing. The Browns have really struggled to stop anybody from moving the ball downfield. Seattle, even with their backups, should be able to move the ball against the Browns. If they can do that, the Seahawks will win this game.

Final Browns-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

I am not going to overthink this game. The Browns are not playing good football at all right now. They have no ground game, and they are not scoring the football. It is very hard to win football games when you can not score more than two touchdowns.

The Seahawks have already won a game, but that was thanks to their defense. The good news is the Seahawks may not need to play well offensively to win this game. Seattle should be able to shut down the Browns offense in this game. For that reason, I am going to take the Seahawks to win this game straight up at home.

Final Browns-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks ML (+105)