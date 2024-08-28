Although the Cleveland Browns were rumored to have entertained trade offers for Jameis Winston, that no longer appears true. Instead, the Browns appear content with Winston serving as Deshaun Watson's primary backup, with a possible move at quarterback coming elsewhere.

Given Cleveland’s struggles at the quarterback position a year ago, starting five different ones on their way to an 11-win season, it makes too much sense for them to keep a quarterback with a wealth of starting experience just in case of emergency to avoid a repeat of what went wrong in 2023.

Winston, 30, is a former first-overall pick of the Buccaneers in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million. Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. Unfortunately, Winston tore his ACL after eight games.

The Saints re-signed him to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $28 million and later brought him back on a one-year contract. Cleveland signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million in March.

Which Browns quarterback could be on their way out?

So there we have it: Winston isn’t going anywhere. Watson can safely say the same. However, that would mean Dorian-Thompson Robinson or Tyler Huntley are quarterback candidates who could be on the move.

The Browns recently informed Thompson-Robinson that he made the 53-man roster. He was a fifth-round pick last year and made three starts while Watson was out of the lineup. Thompson-Robinson moved back to the bench when Joe Flacco was elevated from the couch to the Browns' starting quarterback, and then he suffered a hip injury that ended his season.

So, with that in mind, it could mean Huntley is likely on his way out either through release or trade. Huntley joined the Browns this offseason and could be a solid No. 2 option for a team – especially now that he's No. 4 on the Browns.

It all depends on what Cleveland can get for Huntley. However, Huntley will likely be released if a trade doesn't manifest. It isn't very reasonable to assume the Browns would roll into this season with four quarterbacks. They have more pressing needs elsewhere, and with limited roster space, moving on from Huntley could be the best course of action.