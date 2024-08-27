With the Cleveland Browns putting the finishing touches on their 53-man roster, there could be some shakeup. Deshaun Watson will be the team’s starter, and Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that they have informed Dorian Thompson-Robinson that he will be on their initial 53-man roster. After this decision, Cabot also reported that the team expects to field calls about trading Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick last year, and he made three starts while Watson was out of the lineup. He moved back to the bench when Joe Flacco was elevated from off the couch to the Browns starting quarterback, and then he suffered a hip injury that ended his season.

Winston and Huntley both joined the Browns this offseason. Both players have starting experience and would provide an upgrade at the No. 2 spot for several teams. However, with how poor Thompson-Robinson played in place of Watson, the Browns might not want to be too hasty in moving on from Winston.

Why the Browns should keep Jameis Winston

Although Winston hasn't been in Cleveland long, his role for the Browns has been significant. Winston isn't regarded as the top player in his draft class anymore. Regardless, he remains one of the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Winston's contract value is on par with the prove-it deal Baker Mayfield signed last year.

Quarterbacks with starting experience don't grow on trees, especially in the playoffs. The Browns were lucky to find Flacco last year, but with how injury-prone Watson is, they need a sure-fire option behind him. Right now, they don't have that in Thompson-Robinson.

However, they do have it with Winston on the roster. With Winston battling for long-term financial security in the NFL, Cleveland could have a dynamic threat behind Watson. Considering that Winston is also in a contract year, the Browns, in turn, would get maximum effort whenever he's playing in place of Watson.

Cleveland signed Winston to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.7 million in March. In 2023, Winston appeared in six games for the New Orleans Saints, completing 53.2 percent of his passes and totaling 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Looking ahead, Huntley would be the preferred trade piece, but Winston would bring back more value. They might pull the trigger if the Browns get an offer they like. Given the talent they would still possess with Thompson-Robinson and Huntley behind Watson, it might be the right call.