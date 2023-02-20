The 2022–2023 season saw the Cleveland Browns miss the playoffs. Even though free agency is still a few weeks away, it’s likely that head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have already started to create their list of prospective targets. Simply told, this club requires a lot more support and depth on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Browns must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

The Browns’ focus should be primarily on addressing their defensive needs. This is something they have largely done through free agency under Berry’s leadership. This strategy allows the team to prioritize adding talent through the NFL Draft. Having said that, despite having a decent amount of money to spend, the Browns may not be able to land a top impact player and are likely to make more economical signings. The team aims to have a top defense under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, but even being an average but consistent defense should be sufficient to secure a postseason spot.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Browns must sign in the offseason.

5. WR Zach Pascal

In the 2022 offseason, the Browns made one of the best value trades by acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick. Additionally, 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones had a productive season with 61 receptions for 839 yards. Moving forward, the team’s top slot option is 2022 third-round pick David Bell. However, versatile receiver Zach Paschal, who is an elite blocker and solid No. 4 wide receiver, could be an excellent addition to the team. With Cleveland already spending a significant amount of money on their offense, signing a utility player like Pascal is an ideal move for them. Pascal’s impressive 79.9 run-blocking grade over the past five seasons is the fourth-best among wide receivers, making him a perfect asset to bolster Cleveland’s rushing attack.

4. LB Sione Takitaki

BYU alum Sione Takitaki has been an underrated linebacker for the Browns over the past four seasons. Playing on the strong side, he has recorded 203 tackles, two sacks, and a pick in his pro career. Takitaki’s versatility was highlighted last season when injuries forced him to play as the MIKE, but unfortunately, he also suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Despite this setback, Takitaki is a top priority for re-signing as he provides much-needed depth and consistency in tackling, making him the only reliable linebacker in this regard. In the past four seasons, he has been one of the team’s players with the lowest missed tackle percentage. The Browns are confident about retaining him, but the challenge is figuring out how to fit Takitaki into their salary cap while still being able to afford upgrades at other positions.

3. WR Allen Lazard

It’s unclear whether Cleveland is content with their current receiver lineup. However, Allen Lazard is an intriguing option. At only 27 years old, he is listed as the third top receiver in free agency. Remember that Lazard was thrust into the WR1 position for the Green Bay Packers after they traded Davante Adams last season. This resulted in career-high numbers in both targets and receptions. Additionally, Lazard’s strong downfield blocking skills make him valuable in both the passing and running games. His height and long reach also make him a desirable asset in the Red Zone. QB Deshaun Watson would surely have him as a target.

The greatest celebration of the season was Allen Lazard counting the number of guys he pancaked on this run play:pic.twitter.com/tQ2V18f4b7 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 26, 2022

2. EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

There’s a chance that Ogbonnia Okoronkwo may re-sign with the Houston Texans before free agency begins, especially with the hiring of DeMeco Ryans. However, if he decides to test the open market, there could be plenty of interest in the undersized but effective pass rusher. Okoronkwo consistently generates pressure and has been a valuable contributor to his team, recording a career-high five sacks last season. With the Browns potentially in the market for another defensive end and already having Alex Wright on their roster, they can strategically use Okoronkwo as a pass rusher to maximize his efficiency. He could see even more improvement as part of the Browns.

1. DT A’Shawn Robinson

The Browns need to upgrade their defensive line but have limited salary cap space. A’Shawn Robinson could be the economical option that the Browns desperately need for a run-stopping nose tackle. However, his ability to sign a contract will be dependent on his ability to pass a physical due to suffering a torn meniscus that cut his season short. Robinson is 28 years old, and his massive frame and long arms make him a valuable addition that could provide credibility on the defensive interior and help protect the Browns’ linebackers.