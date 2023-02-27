The Cleveland Browns will miss the NFL playoffs for the second time in three seasons under head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2022. They dropped from an 8-9 record in 2021 to 7-10 the following year. Whether Stefanski is on the hot seat or not, here are some of the areas where the Browns must make significant improvements in order to make bigger gains in 2023. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Browns must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

Following a successful 11-5 record and playoff berth in Kevin Stefanski’s first season as head coach, the Browns have experienced two consecutive losing seasons heading into the offseason. In 2022, the team finished with a 7-10 record, although they played the majority of the season without lead quarterback Deshaun Watson. Remember that he was suspended for the first 11 games. Watson did return for the final six games of the season, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. He led the Browns to a 3-3 record during that stretch. Jacoby Brissett filled in for Watson during his suspension, throwing for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, the Browns only managed a 4-7 record with him at the helm. Throughout the season, RB Nick Chubb was one of the top rushers in the league. It’s just too bad that the Browns’ defense struggled, allowing 22.4 points per game. That ranked 20th in the league.

Let’s look at the two players whom the Browns must trade for this offseason.

2. WR Brandin Cooks

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keep in mind that the Browns made a big investment in Deshaun Watson. They traded six draft picks including three first-rounders and gave him a $230 million guaranteed contract in March. In order for Watson to succeed, the Browns need to provide him with the right tools. The team already has a solid offensive line, a strong running back in Nick Chubb and a productive receiver in Amari Cooper. However, Watson’s first season with the Browns was lackluster as he served an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. He only completed 58.2 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. Bringing in a strong No. 2 receiver like Brandin Cooks would be a great idea. Recall that he has a history with Watson. He could also help upgrade the offense and provide more options for Watson.

Brandin Cooks First Touchdown +1100 ✅

pic.twitter.com/5Amd3vLske — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) January 8, 2023

1. LB Denico Autry

The Browns had a tough time on defense in 2022., They ranked 25th in run defense due to a lack of talent and depth in the defensive line. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz aims to address this by improving the team’s performance in the trenches. However, the Browns may not have much room for free agency spending. If they can create some cap space, though, they could potentially acquire a defensive lineman through a trade. Remember that Schwartz previously worked with Denico Autry while with the Tennessee Titans. That’s where Autry emerged as a difference-maker with impressive stats. The Titans could save money by trading Autry, who is in the final year of his contract. The Browns could potentially acquire him for a middle-round pick. That would be a good deal for a team that does not have a first-round pick until 2025 due to the Deshaun Watson trade.