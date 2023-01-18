The Cleveland Browns had a rough go of it in the 2022 season. They managed to hold out hope that Deshaun Watson would be able to guide them to the playoffs late in the season, but once he made his debut after serving an 11-game suspension, Watson and the Browns offense struggled. As a result, the Browns finished with only a 7-10 record, and missed the playoffs entirely.

The Browns went all in last offseason when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for Watson and signed him to a massive contract extension, despite the fact he was facing over 20 chargers of sexual assault and harassment. Watson was given an 11-game suspension as a result of his actions, but even when he returned to the field, the results were not encouraging for Cleveland.

Now the Browns enter the 2023 offseason with a full slate of work after their less than encouraging 2022 campaign. While the postseason plays out, Cleveland will be drawing up plans to rebuild their roster this offseason to give them a shot to make a playoff run next season. So with that being said, let’s take an early look at three free agent targets who the Browns could pursue this offseason.

3. Mecole Hardman

For the most part, the Browns offense has the pieces to succeed. Watson should be able to put together a strong 2023 campaign with a full offseason of preparation, and most of the key pieces around him are under contract for the upcoming campaign. But that shouldn’t prevent them from adding another wide receiver to their ranks, and Mecole Hardman could be the perfect fit for them.

Hardman was expected to have a bigger role for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 after they traded away Tyreek Hill last offseason, but he was limited to just eight games, and didn’t exactly do much when he was on the field (25 REC, 297 YDS, 4 TD). Hardman’s 2022 campaign was certainly disappointing, but the speedster should have no shortage of suitors in a barren wide receiver free agent market.

The Browns have a strong wide receiver duo of Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but adding a speedster they can run alongside this duo could help stretch the field open and make things easier for the passing attack as a whole. Hardman may be a bit more expensive than usual, but he should be one of Cleveland’s top free agent targets this offseason.

2. T.J. Edwards

While there is hope the offense can figure things out, it’s clear that the defense needs a serious influx of talent this offseason. The team’s two leading tacklers this season were Grant Delpit and John Johnson, both of whom are safeties. Simply put, the team needs a tackling-machine at linebacker, and that’s precisely what T.J. Edwards is.

Edwards put together the best season of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and led the way for them with 156 tackles. Edwards also racked up ten tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovered, so he does a little bit of everything at the middle linebacker position.

Edwards is a run defender first, but he also is coming his best season as a coverage linebacker, and considering he will be just 27 years old by the time the 2023 season starts, his best seasons could be ahead of him. Adding a strong tackler in Edwards who can lead the defense from the middle of the field would be the perfect move for the Browns, and he should be one of their top targets this offseason.

1. Daron Payne

Moving up a spot in the Browns front seven, their interior defensive line was also a mess in 2022. Their run defense was susceptible to big plays all season long, and it’s clear this is one of several spots on defense they need to make some serious upgrades to this offseason. The good news is there are a couple of solid interior defensive linemen who are set to be free agents this offseason, with Daron Payne being one of the top options available.

Payne put together a career-year at the best possible time in 2022 with the Washington Commanders, and he is set for a huge payday as a result. Payne had career-highs in tackles (64), sacks (11.5), tackles for loss (18), quarterback hits (20), and even passes defended (5). Payne is an absolute force at the middle of the line on defense, and any team that gets him will be adding a key defensive playmaker to their team.

The Browns don’t have a ton of money to spend this offseason, but they should do what they can to try to fit Payne onto their books. He could immediately come in and help them shore up their struggles against the run, and he also offers a boost as a pass rusher in the middle too, which is huge. Payne should be the Browns top free agent target, and his addition would be a huge help for a Cleveland team that needs lots of defensive upgrades this offseason.