The Cleveland Browns have finally solved their kicker conundrum, trading with the Los Angeles Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins, according to Adam Schefter. The Chargers will receive a 2025 7th-round pick in exchange for Hopkins. In a subsequent roster move following the trade for Hopkins, the Browns have released kicker Cade York, according to Jordan Schultz.

Cade York's struggles were on full display this preseason, as he missed two back-to-back potential game-winning field goals against the Philadelphia Eagles. York went just 4-for-8 on field-goal tries during the preseason for the Browns.

York, who was a 4th-round pick out of LSU by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled in his rookie NFL campaign, connecting on 24-of-32 field goals. No team in the NFL attempted more fourth-down conversions last year than the Browns.

Dustin Hopkins, 32, has been a starting kicker in the NFL for eight seasons. Hopkins spent his first six full seasons in Washington, before joining the Chargers in 2021 after he was released. Hopkins only kicked in five games for the Chargers in 2022 as he dealt with a hamstring injury.

Hopkins has made 84.8 percent (190-for-224) of his field goal attempts during his career. In his time with the Chargers, Hopkins connected on 27-of-30 field goals. Cameron Dicker, who took over for Hopkins in 2022 after his hamstring injury, will now be Los Angeles's starting kicker heading into the 2023 season. Dicker was nearly perfect in relief for Hopkins last season, connecting on 21-of-22 field goals while never missing an extra point.

Hopkins ranks 20th on the All-Time career field goal percentage list and will look to solidify a Browns special team unit that has taken multiple blows this offseason, including the loss of kick returner Jakeem Grant for the season with a ruptured patellar tendon.

Hopkins is on contract for the Browns through 2024 and is currently slated to become a free agent in 2025.