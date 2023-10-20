The Cleveland Browns (3-2) have been a defensive-oriented team all season long, but they have been especially reliant on that part of their identity since Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury. Though, fans might see the return of the former Pro Bowl quarterback this Sunday following an incredibly encouraging practice update.

“QB Deshaun Watson took all the first reps in the open part of practice Friday and had good zip on the ball,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Friday. “Some clips to come. Eyeball test: looks like a go for the {Indianapolis} Colts game.”



Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still wants to see how Watson feels after carrying a bigger workload, but it would be a surprise at this point if he is unable to suit up in Indy. He missed the last two games and logged his first practice in almost three weeks on Thursday.

Cleveland survived in the 2017 first-round pick's absence, upsetting the then-undefeated San Francisco 49ers last weekend. The defense has been spotty but is among the best in the NFL when at full strength. It also helps when the offense is operating effectively and can share in the burden.

Watson is much improved from last season but still does not look like his old self. He has a 63.7 completion percentage with 678 passing yards and four touchdowns through three games. Those pedestrian numbers might be enough to grab a road win against the scrappy Indianapolis Colts, but they must eventually improve if the squad is going to survive a crowded AFC North.

Although Cleveland fans should be mindful of any potential setbacks, Deshaun Watson is in line to return to action in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.